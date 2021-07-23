Macquarie Cloud claims Microsoft Azure kudos with new accreditation

The Microsoft MSP designation means that the company will gain access to Microsoft’s product roadmap.

Credit: Dreamstime

Macquarie Telecom subsidiary Macquarie Cloud Services claims to have achieved the Azure-only Expert MSP (managed service provider) credential, the new recognition reflecting the growth of the local provider’s Azure practice.



“Macquarie Cloud Services' depth and expertise was on show throughout the Azure Expert MSP audit,” said Shaun Domingo, Macquarie Cloud Services Azure and online head of technology. “Aligned to the Cloud Adoption Framework, our Azure products and services deliver significant value to any customer, regardless of their progress on the cloud adoption journey.

“I am particularly proud of our talented team who achieved the Azure Expert MSP badge in record time,” he added.

According to Macquarie, the Microsoft MSP designation means that the company will gain access to Microsoft’s product roadmap, which it claims will drive further innovation that is expected to benefit customers.

The new credential also means that Macquarie Cloud Services gains access to an exclusive ‘Request Billing Ownership’ capability.

This provides Macquarie with billing ownership of Enterprise Agreement customer Azure subscriptions, delivering cost savings, and importantly, providing Macquarie with the ability to integrate innovative managed services, the company said.

Since its official launch in February 2020, Macquarie’s Azure practice has increased revenue by more than 200 per cent, the company claims.

According to Phil Barlow, Microsoft Australia director of partner technology, there is no small amount of work and commitment involved in attaining the credential.

“It is testament to Macquarie Cloud Services’ deep technical capability as well as its unwavering commitment to deliver the very best outcomes for customers,” he said. “We at Microsoft are exceptionally proud to partner with Macquarie Cloud Services and look forward to our continued close cooperation.”

Earlier this month, the data centres subsidiary of Macquarie Cloud's parent company flagged its intentions to build a new 32MW data centre, named IC3 Super West, at its Macquarie Park data centre campus in Sydney.

Set to be the largest data centre at the campus, IC3 Super West is planned to interconnect with IC3 East and is aimed at the corporate, government and wholesale markets.