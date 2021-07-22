NSW govt wants 200 digital specialists

The NSW government is seeking to recruit more than 200 digital specialists.

This comes as a recent Senate inquiry uncovered Services Australia had a "serious problem" with its technology capabilities and ICT expertise in failing to build longer term capabilities and its extensive reliance on ICT contractors.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the NSW government boasts one of the largest digital workforces in the country and this additional investment would ensure the continued delivery of a world-class customer experience.

The roles include 135 product, software, data and Salesforce engineers and 70 content, service and product designers.

Dominello added through organisations like Service NSW, it was also offering tech graduates the chance to work on a huge pipeline of “transformational, customer-facing digital products and services”.

“In order for us to compete for tech talent with the private sector, we need to demonstrate to graduates that the NSW public service is a dynamic, fast paced and rewarding place to work,” he said.

The news comes as federal government’s Digital Skills Organisation (DSO), one of three Skills Organisations Pilots, is undertaking a trial to test new approaches to designing digital qualifications and training to meet the skills needed in the sector.

The trial is set to benefit employers, job seekers and training providers across Australia’s digital sector by working with them to create improved qualifications and training that meets the evolving workforce needs of the digital economy.

The DSO will focus the trial on entry-level data analysts as well as the more general digital skills required across the workforce to address key issues and support workforce development for the sector.

The trial builds on the DSO’s successful Train 100 Data Analyst project which is providing new and innovative opportunities for Australians to rapidly develop digital skills.

Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, and Small and Family Business Stuart Robert said building Australia’s digital workforce was an important part of the Morrison government’s Economic Plan outlined in the Federal Budget, which included 10,000 additional digital skills training places through the $2 billion JobTrainer fund, subject to negotiations with states.