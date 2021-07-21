Empired lands $52M EPA digital services contract

Russell Baskerville (Empired) Credit: Empired

Empired has secured a $52 million managed services contract with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) in Victoria.

The deal stretches for four years, includes two one-year extension options and is expected to produce base services revenue of about $8.8 million per annum.

The project features a range of modern digital managed services spanning the EPA’s cloud platforms, networks and business applications, which are mostly Microsoft-based.

Empired will also apply a DevOps approach to underpin ongoing, iterative enhancements to core systems, ensuring they don’t go ‘stale’ and remain relevant along the changing business needs.

It will begin to transition services during the first half of FY22, expecting to have core services in place in by January.

“This contract will transform Empired’s Australian east coast operations, bringing credibility in delivering large, complex multi-year services,” Empired managing director and CEO Russell Baskerville said.

For context, Baskerville added its Australian east coast operations in FY21 are expected to generate about $47 million in revenue, and with this latest contract win, will see sales rise more than 40 per cent than the previous period, paving the way for FY22.

EPA interim CIO Abhijit Gupta said the EPA had been making significant investments to uplift its digital capacity as the Environment Protection Act 2017 comes into play on 1 July.

Earlier this week, Empired entered into an agreement to be acquired by Capgemini for A$1.35 per share, coming to a total of $233 million.

While headquartered in Western Australia, Empired has a substantial presence up and down the country's east coast and in New Zealand.

In March, Baskerville spoke to ARN about its new operating systems, leadership structure and go-to-market model, saying the past three years were a period of slow growth, but that the company had done a lot of work under the surface in getting its systems, service offerings and go-to-market strategy in shape.