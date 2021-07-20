Telstra chews on mouse plague damage

The telco’s network has been a prime target for mice teeth and droppings.

The ongoing southeast Australian mouse plague has found its way into Telstra’s network systems, so the telco has taken steps to prevent the rodents from affecting its infrastructure further.



The plague, which has been devastating enough to warrant its own regional recovery program listing on the NSW government website, is not only affecting households, small businesses and primary producers, but Telstra as well.

According to Michael Marom, area general manager for NSW and ACT region at Telstra, the telco’s network has been ideal for providing the mice with chewing material as a means of appeasing their need to bite down on anything they can get their paws on -- rodents typically need to gnaw on things a lot of the time to keep their teeth, which never stop growing, from getting too long.

“Unfortunately for us, copper and fibre cabling provide perfect chewing targets to keep this urge satisfied,” he said. “It also doesn’t help that they have babies every 30 days and like to chew through timber and paper in buildings to make nests for breeding.”

Additionally, the small size of the animals and their attraction to the warmth means mice can easily access areas through small gaps like under doors or through cable entry points and head straight for running systems that generate heat.

“Our transmission and internet equipment make a perfect warm environment for these mice to live in, with up to 50 mice happily living in a space as big as your bedroom closet,” Marom said.

To try and defend its systems, Telstra technicians have been closing gaps with steel wool, silicone and foam filler in light fittings, vent holes, cable points and conduits.

“Once the place is all sealed up, we set eco-friendly bait and traps throughout the building, leave the mice inside and come back to see if we have had success,” Marom said.

Beyond the gnawing, the mice are also leaving their droppings, which can short circuits and cause faults in electrical equipment.

“These little guys go to the bathroom anywhere they want, and there are a lot of them, so working to close out the gaps is a job that comes with a bit of dry heaving for the team working on it," Marom said.

In the future, the GM added that Telstra would be focusing on keeping mice out of its systems and looking out for faults, which can be compromised mice dirt.