NextDC extends Google Cloud connection to Melbourne

Craig Scroggie (NextDC)

NextDC has launched an access point to Google Cloud in its Melbourne-based M2 data centre as part of its larger push across the Australian market.

The data centre operator has launched a cloud interconnect access point at its M2 facility, allowing customers and partners’ Google Cloud workloads to be hosted locally in-state.

The announcement comes a week after NextDC launched a Google Cloud presence in Queensland via its B2 data centre.

The moves allow customers to host data in Google Cloud without having to rely on NextDC’s data centre in Sydney via intercapital or internet-based connections.

“Not only will it alleviate connectivity costs, but it will also enable organisations to achieve maximum performance by close to eliminating latency and jitter across the network,” the company said.

The move also comes as part of NextDC’s push into the hybrid cloud and multi-cloud market.

“The addition of these two new Google Cloud Interconnect services offers enterprise and government organisations greater depth and diversity when optimising their hybrid and multi-cloud strategies,” said CEO Craig Scroggie.

“In addition to providing an increased level of security and reliability, these new Google Interconnect locations will vastly expand Australia’s access to one of the world’s fastest-growing cloud platforms.

“Cloud is the digital foundation for our customers’ transformation strategies, and as the most valuable resource in business, data forms the building blocks of new world technology and modern digital businesses.”

The launch comes off the back of NextDC's collaboration with PCCW Global’s Console Connect, which linked the latter's Network-as-a-Service platform and NextDC's virtual interconnectivity platform AXON to simplify and strengthen connectivity for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The operator closed the 2020 financial year with a $45 million loss, partly driven by a $26 million tax bill, while revenue grew by 14 per cent to $205 million.