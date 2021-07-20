Zero One Distribution signs up networking hardware provider Radwin

Credit: Dreamstime

Zero One Distribution has signed a distribution agreement for broadband and wireless networking vendor Radwin for Australia.

The deal will give Sydney-based Zero One access to Radwin’s full portfolio of Point-to-MultiPoint (PtMP) solutions to Australian partners.

“After carefully considering several companies, we chose Radwin due to its high level of quality and the capabilities of their product suite,” said Leighton Reid, sales director of Zero One Distribution.

Based in Malabar, Sydney, Zero One provides fixed wireless and networking solutions to partners across Australia.

It currently has vendor partnerships with the likes of Siae Microelettronica, Sophos and Siklu, as well as Radwin.

Radwin, meanwhile, is headquartered in Israel and has offices across the world, including in Japan and Singapore in the Asia Pacific region.

“We are delighted that Zero One Distribution has joined our distinctive group of global distributors,” said Udi Furman, sales director, APAC and SEA at Radwin.

“Now is a particularly appropriate time to expand our reach in the Australian region, due to its mix of regional and suburban subscribers.

"With our newly released NEO Series, together with our flagship carrier-grade broadband access portfolio, we can help Zero One with diverse capacity, geography and user-based scenarios.”