ACCC extends superfast broadband agreement for further 5 years

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has extended its Superfast Broadband Access Service (SBAS) declaration until 2026.

The decision will allow retail service providers (RSPs) to access a number of fixed-line broadband networks while maintaining the rights of access they already have to the National Broadband Network (NBN) for a further five years.

According to the ACCC, the decision “promotes competition” in the supply of broadband services.

The SBAS declaration allows retailers to interconnect with, and obtain a carriage service over, fixed-line ‘superfast’ networks that are normally capable of download speeds of 25 Mbps or more.

Superfast network operators include Telstra (South Brisbane and Velocity Estates fibre networks), TPG and Uniti Group, with networks usually serving outer metropolitan areas, such as new housing developments.

They supply internet services in many areas where the NBN does not, the ACCC said.

“This decision recognises that these fixed-line networks can be localised monopolies, and where this occurs network operators have incentives to maximise their profits at the expense of consumers,” the consumer watchdog added in a statement.

“Regulated access to these networks gives retailers greater opportunity to enter broadband markets, which benefits consumers through more competition and choice of internet providers.”

The SBAS declaration will now also cover basic speed broadband products.

The announcement comes as the ACCC launches a public inquiry into the price and non-price terms of access to the SBAS. In the meantime, the ACCC has set interim price and non-price terms.

The ACCC originally launched a draft decision for the SBAS in 2017 following industry input responding to a discussion paper released in September 2016.