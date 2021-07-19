Qlik ramps up cloud and SaaS partner play

Paul Leahy (Qlik) Credit: Qlik

US software vendor Qlik has updated its partner program to offer more incentives to software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud partners.

The business intelligence and data management software developer said it aims to now reward partners at every stage of a customer relationship, going beyond the traditional customer lifecycle and focusing on subscriptions.

The new program will include a co-sell model that extends Qlik’s contracting, order management and subscription management infrastructure directly to customers, reducing partner overhead and risk, the vendor said.

Qlik claimed it will also offer an integrated CRM experience that “streamlines and simplifies partner sourcing, opportunity management, sell and support processes, giving partners more visibility and alignment with customers”.

It also said it will offer an ‘Ambassador’ program that will “recognise” individual partner team members who are “driving direct impact for customers”.

“The SaaS economy has shifted the world from a product to services mindset, which requires a modern approach that targets a broader ecosystem while providing multiple engagement models,” said Mike Capone, CEO at Qlik.

“Our partners have always been a critical part of our success, and we are committing the resources partners to need to build profitable and thriving recurring revenue businesses around our cloud platform. This program will enable partners to deliver consistent value with a collaborative teaming approach that fully supports our customers on their journey to the cloud.”

Last year, Qlik appointed its public sector senior enterprise sales director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Paul Leahy as its new A/NZ country manager.

The promotion came after Qlik’s former A/NZ vice president and regional director Sharryn Napier departed from her role to join software insights solutions vendor New Relic as its A/NZ regional managing director and vice president.