Exclusive Networks launches SentinelOne MSSP offering in A/NZ

Jonathan Odria (Exclusive Networks) Credit: ARN

Exclusive Networks has signed a deal with endpoint security vendor SentinelOne to bring the latter’s managed security service provider offering to Australia and New Zealand.

According to the distributor, the deal is exclusive and will allow SentinelOne to expand its product suite to small-to-medium-sized businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

Exclusive Networks will provide the infrastructure for resellers to buy SentinelOne’s products on a consumption basis, with volume pricing and no minimum licence quantity.

In addition, partners will gain access to marketing and training materials, plus automated payments and invoices.

“Meeting these three objectives will allow fast growth of the local channel ecosystem and nurture relationships with managed service providers that before might have been limited by SentinelOne’s licencing model,” Exclusive Networks said in a statement.

According to Jonathan Odria, managing director at Exclusive Networks Pacific, the distributor has been building a subscription-based digital platform to “simplify consumption” over the past 12 months.

“We are glad SentinelOne will be the first vendor in our region to leverage our newly created model across its MSSP offering,” he added. “Scalability is the key success factor for the majority of the local MSPs, and with the best-in-breed endpoint solutions delivered by SentinelOne, we are expecting a lot of interest coming from our channel,” he added.

Exclusive Networks recently revealed its plans to build out its X-OD subscription platform beyond Europe and into the Asia Pacific region by the end of the year.

At the time, the distributor said it was seeing eager uptake of its on-demand, subscription-based delivery platform for vendor solutions and professional services.

Earlier this year, the distributor also signed up Cloudflare in an exclusive deal for A/NZ.