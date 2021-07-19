Dicker Data becomes first Aussie distie for Inseego

Comes as US IoT and mobile solutions vendor expands internationally.

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has become the first distribution partner to bring US-based mobile and internet of things (IoT) vendor Inseego to Australia.

The deal will cover Inseego’s full range of customer premises equipment (CPE), mobile hotspots and modems, routers and gateways, which Dicker claims will enable Australian businesses with their 5G efforts.

The announcement comes as the vendor expands beyond its home-ground in the US. According to the distributor, the deal will complement its Telstra products and will make 5G more accessible to its reseller partners.

“5G technology is revolutionising the way we work, communicate and consume data,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, Dicker’s COO.

“As a result of the pandemic, businesses have had to embrace the work-from-anywhere concept and technologies such as 5G are not only making that possible today but will play a critical role in the future of how we interact with data. 5G is both accelerating and unlocking new digital transformation opportunities and we are focused on supporting the channel to capture as much of this market as possible.”

Inseego has been led locally by Peter Adamovic, the Sydney-based country manager for Asia Pacific, since January 2019.

“When looking for a partner to help us grow our presence in the Australian enterprise and IT markets, Dicker Data was the only logical choice,” he said.

“As an Australian owned business, Dicker Data understands how local companies can leverage 5G to transform their businesses and we are excited to work with the Dicker Data team to launch Inseego’s broad portfolio of high-performance 5G fixed wireless and mobile broadband solutions into the Australian market over the coming months.”

Dicker Data also recently rounded out its access to the Microsoft Surface portfolio and also signed new deals with the likes of Jabra and Zoom.

It also made $1.07 billion in its 2021 first half unaudited financial results.