Webcentral and 5G Networks propose to merge

If accepted, 5GN would become a subsidiary of Webcentral.

Joe Demase Credit: 5G Networks

Webcentral Group and 5G Networks (5GN) have proposed to merge, with both companies entering into a binding merger implementation agreement.



Subject to 5GN shareholder approval and anticipated to be implemented by early November at the latest, Webcentral would acquire 100 per cent of the shares in 5GN under the agreement, with the telecommunications carrier becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Webcentral.

According to a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) by 5GN, the proposed merger would simplify sales delivery to over 330,000 customers.

In addition, the merged entity is also expected to generate revenue of $110 million to $120 million, cost synergies of $2 million and an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of over 20 per cent.

5GN shareholders would receive two Webcentral shares for every one 5GN share they hold, with 5GN shareholders to end up owning approximately 52 per cent of the combined entity and Webcentral shareholders to own the left over 48 per cent.

Both businesses have established independent board committees (IBCs) consisting of directors from each company to evaluate the proposed scheme.

These IBCs however will not include Joe Demase from either committee, as he is currently the managing director of both businesses, and Joe Gangi from Webcentral’s IBC, as he is its non-executive chairman.

Both IBCs recommend the agreement, with 5GN's statement claiming its directors intend to vote in favour of the merger.

The proposed merger is the latest installment in the extensive history of Webcentral and the telecommunications carrier, following the digital services providers’ acquisition by 5GN after a bidding war with Web.com in September 2020, which in turn resulted in persistent resistance from shareholder Keybridge Capital.

It also comes over a week after Webcentral amalgamated its Netregistry and WME brands, placing the combined entity under the Webcentral name in an attempt to both improve and simplify the customer experience.