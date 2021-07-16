GetSwift class action reaches settlement agreement

Respondents to make a “modest” upfront payment into the pool, with further sums to come from the company over a three-year period.

A class action against beleaguered Australian founded technology start-up GetSwift has reached a conditional settlement agreement for an unknown figure.



The settlement agreement, which was entered into on 13 July and sees no admission of liability, will see respondents, GetSwift and director Joel Macdonald, make a “modest” upfront payment into the settlement pool.

Additionally, further sums will be contributed as a capped percentage of any capital raising, or a capped percentage of company revenue as a backstop if no or limited runs are raised, over a three-year period.

Launched by law firm Phi Finney McDonald and upheld by the Federal Court in November 2018, the class action was one of three that was filed against the company in 2018 from separate firms concerning allegedly deceptive disclosures by the firm about certain customer contract agreements.

In a statement, GetSwift said it expects the final settlement to allow the company and its current management to “focus on growth, innovation, product launches and market capture”.

“The terms of the proposed settlement are expected to eliminate uncertainty and expense associated with this litigation matter and ideally realise an appropriate market capitalisation for the company, enabling it to use resources that would otherwise have been devoted to litigation for continued expansion, benefitting all stakeholders including shareholders, clients, partners, the class and employees,” it said.

In a separate statement, Tim Finney, director of Phi Finney McDonald, echoed GetSwift's sentiments, claiming the settlement would support both the business and class action members.

“The settlement structure adopts a creative approach that has regard to GTL’s [GetSwift Limited] and the respondents’ financial position, while seeking to ensure that group members in the class action are well-placed to benefit from any recovery in the business’s fortunes over the next three years," Finney said.

“This settlement avoids further legal costs on both sides and allows GTL to focus on recapitalising and growing its business, with group members to benefit from any success. In the circumstances, we consider the proposed settlement to be in the best interests of GTL, its investors, and group members in the class action.”

The settlement of the class action comes over two years after GetSwift announced in 2019 that its ongoing legal expenses had prevented it from forecasting when it would achieve profitability.

At the time, the company was facing the shareholder class action and proceedings brought forward by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC),and had paid $2.17 million in legal expenses during its half year results.