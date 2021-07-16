Govt wants more suppliers for hardware marketplace panel

Looking to add suppliers over seven categories.

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has once again issued a request for tender (RFT) for suppliers to join its Hardware Marketplace Panel arrangement.



This year, the DTA is inviting new suppliers to cover the categories of Enterprise Storage; Network Equipment; and Data Cabling Services.

It is also looking for more suppliers across the End User Computing; Enterprise Computing; Video Collaboration Systems; and Mobile Phones and Smart Devices categories, adding to the suppliers it sought for in these categories last year.

Panellists that have been admitted to a category previously do not need to re-apply, but they can apply for categories they have not enrolled in previously.

Applications are open until 26 August, with application evaluation expected to be completed by December of this year, with execution of head agreements to commence by January 2022.

The DTA first flagged the creation of the Hardware Marketplace in late 2017, issuing an approach to market (ATM) to establish the new procurement arrangement in June 2018, and.

Over the last year, some considerably large deals have been sourced from the Hardware Marketplace, including one worth more than $50 million for NTT Australia to provide Services Australia a bundle of new hardware, licensing and services arrangements.

The Department of Education, Skills and Employment has also awarded Hitachi Vantara a series of deals for its hyperconverged hardware project under the panel worth a combined $22.8 million over the course of 12 months.