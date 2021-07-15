Advent One sets ambitious growth plans in motion

L to R: Graeme Clark (Advent One), Jon Ossip (Advent One), Talor Holloway (Advent One), Robert Bassat (Advent One), John Twine (Advent One), Avi Lipa (Advent One) Credit: Advent One

On the turn of its 21st birthday on 1 July, Advent One set plans in motion to expand the business beyond its Melbourne foothold and shuffled its structure to suit its ambitions.

The IBM partner, which has a keen eye set on growing into the Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane market space, won’t knock back the chance of acquisition, if that’s the best route to gain a foothold in the market.

Advent One CEO Jon Ossip explained that since the company’s inception, its board of directors has been comprised of executives. For the first time, after carefully planning the move for the past two years, it has transitioned to a non-executive board.

This effectively will see chairman and founder Robert Bassat retire to a non-executive post, but that won’t stop him from coming into the office.

“We’ve seen the strengths in other companies that we admire of what that non-executive board brings in terms of the rigour and disciplines that it requires us to embrace in the company,” Ossip said.

“Also at an executive level in terms of how we advise the board, seek board support and approval, and the diversity of the board that we're developing in terms of the advice that we're able to access, the strength of the individual, skills and prior experiences can only make us stronger as we carry on the path of being a multi-disciplinary — hybrid and multi cloud solutions, and managed services provider.”

As Bassat put it, it’s going to be a momentous change for the company.

“It’s not the board running the company anymore, it’s the executives running the company. I’m moving from executive to non-executive at the same time,” he said.

Since Ossip himself joined Advent One a touch over two years ago, the company has spent a lot of time planning and developing its executive team that includes its sales director John Twine, CTO Talor Holloway, head of consulting services Nick Savva, cyber security executive Avi Lipa and northern region director Graeme Clark.

“It's been an evolution over the last couple of years as we've invested in a very strong executive team to help us with the growth that we're experiencing now both technologically, as well as geographically,” Ossip said.

In the past 12 months, Ossip said its managed services arm has continued to grow year-on-year, along with investments in cyber security and its consulting business.

Its investment in South Australia has also grown at a healthy pace as it looks to expand in the northern region, which it considers to be NSW, ACT and Queensland.

“In our industry, to be in business for 21 years is no mean feat,” Ossip said.

“We have lofty ambitions to grow our managed services business in support of our strategy to grow our annuity revenue, which comes from mainly services subscription software sales and maintenance, and we're on a track to grow that substantially.”

Advent One has around 70 staff and will be looking to grow a further 12 to 15 per cent, potentially adding 12 more employees to the mix.

Ossip hinted acquisitions were not off the cards if the right opportunity presented itself to significantly boost its growth plans.

“The real key is we need to grow in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney [and] Canberra, and it’s very hard to grow without local knowledge, so small companies in those states would make a lot of sense,” Bassat added.

Recently Advent One was named Red Hat professional services and cloud partner of the year, as well as adding another IBM Beacon Award to the mix for outstanding solution driving client modernisation and transformation with IBM Power Systems.