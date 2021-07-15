Mantel Group launches Cuusoo with Russell Hunter at the helm

Cuusoo will be looking to fill up to 20 new roles this year

Russell Hunter (Cuusoo) Credit: Cuusoo

Technology consultancy Mantel Group has launched a new dedicated Databricks consultancy brand Cuusoo, with former Telstra head of analytics centre of experience Russell Hunter taking the lead.

Cuusoo will support businesses in leveraging the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify all their data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) on a single, open and collaborative platform.

The name, Cuusoo means imagination and vision, with the word often used during the beta stage of LEGO building, and will be looking to fill up to 20 new roles this year with all members undertaking Databricks’ Residency Program.

Prior to taking on the leadership post, Hunter spent close to four years at Telstra and more than 10 years at Optus.

“Cuusoo’s approach to data is one we liken to building with LEGO as a kid, when you could look at the pile of bricks and imagine what could be created. We imagine our clients’ data as those bricks,” Hunter said. “My job is to build a team that can help organisations make better sense of all the moving parts and use it to innovate and build impactful systems and products.”

Cuusoo complements Mantel Group’s other brands, which include its three cloud platform partner brands Kasna, CMD Solutions and Azenix, as well as technology start-up Eliiza, where Cuusoo will help companies get their data ‘in order’ before exploring data science and machine learning opportunities.

“Partnering with Cuusoo will enable organisations to maximise the power of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform and tap into the rich multi-cloud expertise of other brands within the Mantel Group to further their digital transformation efforts,” Databricks vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan development and partners Greg Taylor said.

Recently, Mantel Group expanded its traineeship program aimed at women and gender minority groups to address talent shortages and diversity.

The program offers trainees with the opportunity to develop experience in roles across software engineering, cloud engineering, and design and research for participants in both Melbourne and Sydney.