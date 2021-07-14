Veritas doubles rebates for ransomware recovery products

Pete Murray (Veritas) Credit: Veritas

Security vendor Veritas is to double the rebate offered to partners who sell products that help customers recover from ransomware attacks.

As part of a partner program refresh for 2022, the company intends to make it more “profitable” for channel partners to manage data across complicated hybrid networks and safeguard it from cyber attacks.

As such, Veritas solution providers will now be eligible for double the rebate on registered opportunities with new customers for its NetBackup product, analytics platform Aptare and Infoscale, its data management and availability solution.

"Cyber attacks are not only increasing in frequency but also growing in sophistication,” said Gary Sievers, Veritas Asia Pacific and Japan VP of channel sales and alliances.

“Almost every week, we see cyber attacks against organisations and critical infrastructure around the globe. To help organisations secure their data against such threats, Veritas is empowering our solution providers with tools and incentives to help their customers protect their data and make their infrastructure more resilient.”

The new program will also include “time-friendly” rebate targets, which will split up annual performance indicators into quarterly goals.

“This will allow successful solution providers to accelerate their movement up the program tiers and benefit more rapidly from the highest rebates in the program,” the Singapore-based vendor said.

The company will also create a new advisory council to help partners understand renewal opportunities and customer revenue forecasting.

“As [partners] successfully expand renewal opportunities, Veritas will reward these projects and increase the profit for the solution providers,” the company added.

The announcement comes as Veritas appoints Pure Storage’s Pete Murray as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand. Murray took over from Howard Fyfe, who left the company earlier this year.