Downer secures more than $220M in NBN fibre build contracts

Downer will design and provide construction services across NSW and Western Australia.

Downer EDI has secured two further contracts with NBN Co -- the N2P Evolution and National Broadband Network (NBN) fixed wireless services contracts.

The N2P evolution contract, valued at $160 million, commences this month with the initial term lasting to December 2023, and comes with an extension option for a further two years.

Specifically, Downer will design and provide construction services across NSW and Western Australia to support NBN Co’s fibre plans. It is estimated this involves about 8 million premises on the fixed line network by 2023.

The fixed wireless services deal comes with an initial term of two years and two extension options of two years, estimated to be worth $60 million, and if both extension options are awarded to Downer, that takes the value up to $120 million.

Under this element of the deal, Downer will deliver end-to-end design and construction services across NBN’s fixed wireless network. Services include network planning, site acquisition and design, construction and integration activities to facilitate network capacity expansion, coverage expansion and transmission augmentations to enable network upgrades and enhancements.

“These two contracts consolidate Downer’s position as a key long-term NBN-approved delivery partner and we look forward to continuing our partnership and optimising the NBN network,” Downer CEO Grant Fenn said.

Infrastructure provider Ventia has also scored a contract with NBN Co for the national broadband builder’s ongoing fibre upgrade project.

Under its N2P evolution deal, Ventia will provide design and build services to NBN Co and is expected to deliver $400 million in revenue over the next two and a half years, subject to work orders and volumes.

The program is part of NBN Co’s ongoing fibre rollout, which will enable eligible premises connected via fibre-to-the-node technology to upgrade up to fibre-to-the-premises for works across Queensland, NSW and Victoria.



