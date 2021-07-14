IT job market continues to climb as overall jobs slip further down

Developers and programmers were the most in-demand roles during the month of June.

IT jobs appear to be in hot demand, with the sector recording the fourth highest monthly increase in job listings on employment marketplace SEEK during June, to 15,800 jobs in total.



According to data captured by SEEK, developers and programmers were the most in-demand roles during the month, followed by business and systems analysts, software engineers, help desk and IT support and program and project management.

The latest figures come after last month’s growth in the IT sector of 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, overall new job listings more than doubled their slight decline from last month, dropping by 1.3 per cent during June, according to the employment marketplace's monthly Employment Report. However, when compared to June 2020, listings were up by a considerable 91.6 per cent year-on-year, as well as 23.7 per cent when compared to June 2019.

SEEK A/NZ MD Kendra Banks noted that June is typically at the whims of the financial calendar.

“June is traditionally a slightly quieter posting month as it is the end of the financial year," she said. "Many businesses hold off advertising new roles until July when budgets are handed down and priorities for the coming financial year are set."

The number of applications per job ad is also on the way up, rising by 6.1 per cent month-on-month, but Banks claimed that this figure is still closest to the lowest point previously seen in 2012.

“In the last few months, we have had between 39 and 42 million visits to our website per month. That tells us that Australians are still viewing job ads, but job seekers are simply not applying at the same rates as they were pre-COVID 19,” she said.

“Since the pandemic began, the number of candidates who view a job ad on seek.com.au and then go on to apply for a role has fallen by 10 per cent. We know candidates are being more cautious about moving jobs, as our research shows that two in three say that job security has become more important to them during the pandemic.

“In addition, 40 per cent remain concerned about their job security, and 31 per cent have held back from changing jobs.

“In the past 12 months, applications per job ad have also been reducing across all salary bands. The sharpest declines have been in lower salary bands, particularly for face-to-face roles under $70,000 a year in categories hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions. Applications for these roles are now lower than pre-pandemic levels,” she added.

Throughout the states and territories, month-on-month job ad growth was relegated to Western Australia and the ACT, while the rest of the country recorded declines from 0.6 per cent in South Australia to 3.5 per cent in Victoria, which Banks attributed to restrictions in the state.

“We traditionally see softening of the labour market at the end of a financial year, however at the same time, most states and territories were impacted with snap lockdowns or restrictions of varying levels,” she said.

“Victoria experienced significant restrictions in June which could explain why the state saw the biggest month-on-month drop of 3.5 per cent of all the states and territories. Of course, it is also to be expected after experiencing record highs to see a levelling off across the states.”