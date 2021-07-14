Nextgen acquires Sydney sales outsourcing firm NovaTech Ventures

Nextgen to form a new company focused exclusively on sales and channel management across Asia Pacific.

John Walters (Nextgen) Credit: Nextgen

Australian distributor Nextgen has acquired Sydney-based sales outsourcing firm NovaTech Ventures for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will allow Nextgen to form a new company focused exclusively on sales and channel management across Asia Pacific, although no further details of this were announced yet.

Founded in 2001 by Brian O’Doherty, NovaTech Ventures provides channel services to vendors around market validation and entry, lead generation and development and sales as-a-service, alongside operations consulting.



NovaTech currently has vendor partnerships with the likes of Oracle, SAP, IBM, Vignette and SAS, and has “complementary” services with Nextgen, including its digital marketing arm Bang, cloud economics and software advisory Optima, cloud management solutions Connect and its payment arm Orbus Capital.

“[NovaTech] will help us fuel our vision of providing an innovative and compelling business model to the myriad of exciting enterprise vendors expanding into our region from all the various ‘valleys’ of the world,” Nextgen CEO John Walters said.

“These vendors need opportunities to be identified, qualified, nurtured and apportioned to the right channel partner. They need someone to support them in the region with brand awareness, partner recruitment and enablement, technical capability, payment solutions and operational competence.”

O’Doherty meanwhile added that the deal would give NovaTech brand and market position, scale and a wider geographic footprint.

“Additionally, we can support Nextgen's current vendors accelerate their growth with our proven model and highly experience team,” he said.

Nextgen has recently signed new distribution deals with the likes of SecureWorks, Sysdig, Stax and Amazon Web Services (AWS) across the APAC region.