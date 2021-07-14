Macquarie Telecom to build IC3 Super West data centre

David Tudehope (Macquarie Telecom) Credit: Macquarie Telecom

The Data Centres subsidiary of Macquarie Telecom Group has flagged its intentions to build a new 32MW data centre, named IC3 Super West, at its Macquarie Park data centre campus in Sydney.

Set to be the largest data centre at the campus, it is planned to interconnect with IC3 East and is aimed at the corporate, government and wholesale markets.

Macquarie Data Centres has lodged a State Significant Development Application to build the data centre, with the necessary planning consents expected to be received in early 2022.

The first phase of construction is scheduled to finish in the second half of 2023, and when completed, the total campus’ IT load is anticipated to reach 50MW.

Credit: Macquarie Telecom Artist's rendering of IC3 Super West

“This global scale data centre campus will attract new investment into Australia from multinationals looking to expand in the Asia Pacific region,” said David Tudehope, CEO of Macquarie Telecom Group.



The announcement of the IC3 Super West data centre coincides with the launch of the group’s Sovereign Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, a combination of physical and virtual infrastructure designed to monitor and manage cyber security events.

The centre is set to be monitored by engineers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with infrastructure and personnel housed in IC3 Super West.

“This is an investment in developing long term jobs of the future as well as building sovereign security skills and capabilities in NSW. This new infrastructure will further enhance our offering to government and major corporate clients to protect against cyber threats and keep their data safe,” Tudehope added.

Investment NSW will also support the centre through infrastructure rebates and payroll tax relief, with over 1,200 indirect jobs to be created through the planning, building and deployment, as well as an initial 31 specialists roles to be created to run and operate the centre by 2024.

The intention to build IC3 Super West and the launch of the Sovereign Cyber Security Centre of Excellence come months after Macquarie launched its $17 million IC5 data centre in Canberra, which was purpose-built for government workloads.