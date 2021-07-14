Nexon Asia Pacific acquires CSA

Barry Assaf (Nexon Asia Pacific) Credit: Nexon Asia Pacific

Nexon Asia Pacific has acquired Computer Systems Australia (CSA) for an undisclosed sum.

According to Nexon CEO Barry Assaf, the purchase will accelerate the company's strategic growth objectives. CSA has a footprint in Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne and Brisbane, with the deal increasing Nexon’s staff to more than 400 employees.

“Not only are we scaling up, but we are also extending our digital transformation capabilities for existing and new clients,” Assaf said.

“By acquiring CSA, we strengthen our proposition to clients across cloud, network and cyber. We will also be able to leverage CSA’s strong C-suite engagement and expertise in digital services, underpinned by their relationship with ServiceNow, to create new digital experiences for our clients.”

The CSA brand will eventually transition towards Nexon over time, with CEO Brett Woods joining the fold as chief strategy and transformation officer.

“We are very excited to join Nexon. Not only does it increase scale, but it will also enable our clients to access new technologies and services we haven’t previously provided and open up more career opportunities for our fantastic team of employees,” Woods said.

“By coming together, we can accelerate technology adoption and innovative outcomes for our clients, so they become the digital organisations of the future.”

In March, Assaf flagged a focus on organic growth supported by strategic acquisitions as part of Nexon’s aim in 2021 to strengthen its market position, offerings and capabilities.

Assaf specifically highlighted potential targets would add to skills or geographic coverage in its key growth areas of cyber security, public cloud and business solutions.

During 2020, the company achieved 13 per cent revenue growth, thousands of services under management with more than 200 staff across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne.

Acquisitions were also made in the form of GCOMM, Reimagine, XCentral and the security and tech services division of Kiandra IT.

“We're scaling fast and have more than doubled the size of the business in the past 12 months, which has given us the opportunity to further invest in the management team as well as customer services and support,” Assaf said.