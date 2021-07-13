Mantel Group ramps up women and diversity traineeship program in 2021

Mantel Group has about 150 roles open across its seven brands.

Mantel Group's newest recruits. Credit: Mantel Group

Technology consultancy Mantel Group has expanded its traineeship program aimed at women and gender minority groups to address talent shortages and diversity.

The program offers trainees with the opportunity to develop experience in roles across software engineering, cloud engineering, and design and research for participants in both Melbourne and Sydney.

The program, which has been running for four years, has generated 10 successful hires from previous years and has now expanded for 2021 as Mantel Group seeks to fill in about 150 roles across its seven brands in A/NZ. This follows on from Mantel’s recent workplace ‘hubs’ launch which includes a workspace on Queensland’s Magnetic Island.

Since June, 15 trainees have joined Mantel Group for a nine-week period designed to integrate the participants into the business, providing learning and development opportunities.

The company expects to offer each trainee a permanent role as they complete the program, with a second program planned for later this year that will lead to 40 trainees completing the program in FY22.

“It’s no secret that technology businesses across Australia are struggling to find great people with technology skills, so we had to get creative about how we could fill that gap in our business,” Mantel CEO, Con Mouzouris, said.

“Mantel Group has grown rapidly to a point where we’re able to support less-experienced hires and invest in their development and we’re excited to be able to provide such a strong program to these new trainees.”

The company estimates the program will cost more than $1 million in mentoring time as trainees are provided a mentor for the full program at a ratio of one mentor for each three trainees.

The program includes two weeks of training from senior leaders across each of Mantel Group’s businesses, six weeks working on internal projects, replicating client work and one week of shadowing mentors on client work.

“We know that access to quality training is a barrier to people re-skilling into tech roles,” Mouzouris said. “With that in mind, we’ve invested heavily in providing a quality training program, followed by six weeks of real, hands-on work experience that will really help participants get a leg up and kick off their career in the tech industry.”

Benita Botha is among the new intake of trainees. Her educational background is in anthropology and psychology, and she spent four years teaching English as a second language in Melbourne.

“I saw this as the perfect opportunity to take a huge risk so I resigned from my job and jumped into a UX bootcamp with the hopes of being able to circle back with skills to improve educational resources one day. It hasn't been easy, but this choice has been one of the best I've ever made,” Botha said.

In just 10 months from starting her internship at the end of 2018, Jess Odri was promoted to software engineer in August 2019. Less than two years later, she is the lead client contact on a customer project and after over a year working as the sole engineer on the project, is running knowledge transfer sessions for new team members.