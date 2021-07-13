Microsoft doubles down on zero trust with RiskIQ acquisition

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft has acquired security vendor RiskIQ in an effort to boost cyber security around digital transformation and the concept of zero trust.

The global giant reportedly paid US$500 million cash for the surface-based security and risk management vendor, according to Bloomberg, and will gain access to the company’s alleged 100,000 users.

According to a Microsoft blog post, RiskIQ’s technology helps customers discover and assess security across the entire attack surface, including “in the Microsoft cloud, AWS [Amazon Web Services], other clouds, on-premises, and from their supply chain”.

“As organisations pursue this digital transformation and embrace the concept of zero trust, their applications, infrastructure and even IoT [internet of things] applications are increasingly running across multiple clouds and hybrid cloud environments,” Microsoft cloud security vice president Eric Doerr wrote in the blog post announcing the RiskIQ deal.

RiskIQ also offers global threat intelligence collected from across the internet, crowd-sourced through its community of security researchers and analysed using machine learning, Microsoft added.

On its own website, RiskIQ said it would integrate its complementary data and solutions with Microsoft's Security portfolio, which include Microsoft 365 Defender, Microsoft Azure Defender and Microsoft Azure Sentinel. It also said it would continue to "grow and work with the valued members” of its Interlock Partner Program.

The acquisition comes after RiskIQ signed its first distributor for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) in the form of Arrow ECS. It also appointed former Forescout head Terrie Anderson as Asia Pacific vice president.



