NextDC launches first QLD access point via Google Cloud

Craig Scroggie (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

NextDC has launched the availability of what it claims is Queensland's first local cloud access location via Google Cloud in what the operator calls a “milestone” for the state’s market.

The company’s B2 Brisbane data centre has become the newest cloud interconnect location for Google Cloud, which, it claimed, would ease the transition to hybrid cloud for enterprise and government located in Queensland.

Organisations now have the ability to connect locally through two new Google Cloud Interconnect points directly at B2, NextDC claimed, noting that it “will reduce network costs, increase bandwidth throughput” and provide a “superior” network experience.

Previously, businesses and partners would have to move Google Cloud workloads through Sydney via inter-capital or internet-based connections.

“The introduction of these two Google Cloud Interconnect locations at B2 is an important step forward for Queensland,” said NextDC CEO Craig Scroggie.

“As Queensland’s first locally available cloud access point, we will deliver important connectivity and geo-redundancy for cloud service durability to a previously underserved market.”

The launch comes off the back of NextDC's collaboration with PCCW Global’s Console Connect, which linked the latter's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform and NextDC's virtual interconnectivity platform, AXON, to simplify and strengthen connectivity for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The operator closed the 2020 financial year with a $45 million loss, partly driven by a $26 million tax bill, while revenue grew by 14 per cent to $205 million



