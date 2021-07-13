Ribbon eyes A/NZ partner growth through Teams integration

The vendor claims this allows them to use direct routing to add voice-calling capabilities into Microsoft Teams.

Ribbon Communications has set its sights on boosting Australia and New Zealand partner numbers through the launch of an integration with Microsoft Teams.

The US-based communications software, IP and optical networking solutions vendor has launched Ribbon Connect for resellers and integrators.

The move comes as part of Ribbon’s efforts to boost its partner numbers in A/NZ following the signing of Mia Distribution as a regional distributor.

“We believe there is a significant upside opportunity for resellers by working closely with organisations which initially deployed Microsoft Teams for video conferencing, often as a response to COVID, and are now ready to extend Teams’ value by connecting users to the PSTN,” said Robert Inshaw, Ribbon senior vice president.

Ribbon Connect runs in the Microsoft Azure cloud and is sold on a consumption basis, without additional software or hardware to install, and therefore required minimal support.

The vendor claimed it would help partners attract new customers and retain existing ones who are looking for Microsoft Teams calling capabilities.

Ribbon Communications officially formed in 2017 through the merger of Sonus Networks and Genband. The deal aimed to bring together seeing Sonus' software-based real-time communication virtualisation, cloud-based session initiation protocol (SIP) and 4G/voice-over LTE solutions combined with Genband's network modernisation, unified communications, mobility and embedded communications solutions.



