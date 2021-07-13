Synnex Australia secures QS Solutions cyber security deal

Offers partners access to a scanning tool that can provide insights into an organisation’s security status.

Credit: Synnex

Synnex Australia has inked a new partnership with global independent software vendor QS Solutions to bring its Cyber Security Assessment Tool (CSAT) to the local channel.



Based in The Netherlands with offices in Germany and Vietnam, QS Solutions develops security software that complements Microsoft solutions, including Microsoft 365 and Teams.

Under the deal, the distributor’s partners will be able to access CSAT, which can scan endpoints and other infrastructure components, as well as Office 365, SharePoint Online, Teams and Intune, to provide insights into an organisation’s security status in order to identify vulnerabilities.

“CSAT fills an important gap for our partners by providing insights to improve security in both on-premises and cloud infrastructures; opening up the door for further conversations with their end customers around how they can provide additional services to minimise or even neutralise the identified risks,” Synnex Australia Business Unit manager Edmond Ng said.

Credit: Synnex Australia Edmond Ng (Synnex Australia)

Dennis Dols, QS Solution global partner manager, added that organisations need to be resilient against cyber threats, with his company’s solution being able to contribute towards this goal.



“We are very excited about this partnership and pleased to be able to provide support to channel partners to improve their customers’ cyber security position,” he said.

ARN understands that this agreement does not extend to QS Solutions’ cloud collaboration platform PortalTalk.



This is the latest agreement signed by Synnex Australia, following distribution deals it signed with software and virtualisation vendor Parallels in February and cloud-based customer engagement software vendor Freshworks in March.

It also recently signed two deals with Google Cloud — one for its enterprise work application suite Google Workplace back in December and another for the Education version of the suite in March of this year.