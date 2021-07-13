Arinco becomes second A/NZ GitHub partner

The deal will see Arinco deepen its engagement with GitHub engineering and product teams.

L-R: Chris Padgett (Arinco), David Lee (Arinco) Credit: Arinco

Melbourne-based Microsoft partner Arinco has become a GitHub verified partner in Australia, bringing the software provider’s DevOps services to more customers.

ARN understands that the deal makes Arinco one of two GitHub verified partners in Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the partnership, Arinco will deepen its engagement with GitHub engineering and product teams, enabling customers to build their DevOps capabilities.

"As we see the move to GitHub expand across the A/NZ region both in open source and commercial ecosystems it's important that we can support this regional transformation,” said Samuel Hunt, GitHub Asia Pacific VP.

“That success has to be with cutting-edge partnerships, such as the partnership with recently signed Arinco.”

Using GitHub’s Enterprise platform, Arinco will be able to help customers build modern applications while helping customers make the most out of the open-source provider’s tools, the provider said.

“We’re excited to see the growing synergies of the Microsoft/GitHub ecosystem and this partnership will allow us to further help our customers in maximising their cloud-native innovation with modern DevSecOps processes,” added David Lee, principal consultant at Arinco.

The partnership comes just six months after Arinco expanded into NSW with the opening of a new office in Sydney. The expansion into the NSW market is expected to meet increasing demand in the state.

The expansion marks the latest update in the consultancy’s relatively short history. Back in August last year, Arinco was involved in a project with Maurice Blackburn Lawyers where it tapped into Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services to develop a solution that accelerated business processes through automating information extraction.