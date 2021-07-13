Dubber added to Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in Australia

Trent Gomersall (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Australian partners and resellers now have access to solutions from cloud-based call recording and voice artificial intelligence (AI) solution provider Dubber via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.



According to the distributor, the agreement covers unified call recording and AI-powered real-time search, alerts, transcription and sentiment analysis.

Additionally, the Australian listed vendor is also offering Ingram Micro channel partners and resellers incentives, marketing support, as well as dedicated channel training and sales assistance.

“With Dubber, our Australian channel partners and resellers have access to an in-demand solution particularly for the contact centre and customer relations industries, but also for any business looking to gain more value from voice communications,” Trent Gomersall, director of cloud for Ingram Micro Australia, said.

James Slaney, COO at Dubber, stressed the value of voice-related solutions in business, claiming that 92 per cent of all customer interactions are voice-based.

“Dubber helps break down the limitations of application-specific, legacy call recording and unlock the possibilities of voice data and AI across any device,” Slaney said.

“It also creates opportunities for resellers and partners. Dubber is the only compliant solution in the market which can unify recording across Cisco Webex Calling, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and networks including Telstra and Optus,” he added.

This announcement makes Dubber the latest vendor to add its solutions to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, following Veeam in mid-June and Adobe back in March.