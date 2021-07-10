Constellation Technologies signs master licensing agreements with QTEQ and Fujitsu

Credit: Dreamstime

Internet of things (IoT) solutions provider Constellation Technologies has signed two master licensing agreements with Fujitsu Australia and smart sensors vendor QTEQ.

Melbourne-based Constellation will supply its IoT platform, MeridianCT (MCT), alongside IoT hardware and software development for Fujitsu.

The Fujitsu deal will last three years with the integrator licensing the MCT Platform direct to its end-customers.

“Fujitsu has strong deployment capability in the technology market allowing it to win and complete large-scale projects in the area of smart cities,” the publicly-listed Constellation told shareholders.

“The company will work with Fujitsu under the agreement to design IoT solutions, including bespoke sensors, software builds and integrations.”

Kartheek Munigoti, Constellation CEO, said the contract was a “testament” to its “ability to support major IoT projects”, adding it “paves the way” for scaling its commercial strategy.

“Under this MSA, we anticipate delivering a range of novel IoT projects at scale through pairing our technologies with Fujitsu’s commercial and deployment reach,” he said.

The company has also signed a three-year agreement with Brisbane-based QTEQ’s ‘surface’ division, which designs and builds disaster alert monitoring systems and delivers digital solutions to the utilities sector.

"We are delighted that QTEQ has chosen to licence the MCT Platform and provide it as a white-label platform solution for their clients," Munigoti added. "Achieving licencing sales is a key milestone in the commercialisation of the MCT platform and a testimony to its technical capabilities.”

