DXC wins $15M digital transformation deal with NSW Parliament

Will span refreshes across networking, security and end-user computing, as well as managed services.

Credit: DXC

DXC Technology has won a $15 million contract to modernise a range of IT systems for the Parliament of NSW.

The five-year project will see the global systems integrator refresh environments of network, security and end-user computing.

The deal will also see DXC pick up managed services for remote parliamentary offices and NSW Parliament.

ARN understands DXC Technology will refresh Parliament's existing environments using its incumbent vendors of Cisco, Palo Alto Networks and Microsoft Office 265.

The project comes as part of NSW’s Digital Parliament Initiative of risk mitigation, cloud migration, the replacement of ageing infrastructure and moving to digital processes.

Parliament first issued a request for proposal for the project in November 2020. According to tender documents from the time, the department’s end-user environment consisted of 994 staff laptops and desktops for its staff ranging across HP and Surface devices.

It also has Microsoft licences across Office 365 and Windows 10, using the whole-of-government's Microsoft Enterprise Agreement.

Email systems are currently hosted on-premises, using Exchange 2016, while Citrix is being used for remote access on non-work devices.

On the networking side, the Parliament’s “backbone” is formed of two Cisco 6000 series core switches underpinned by Cisco routers.

Meanwhile, its network perimeter consists of two redundant Palo Alto 3020 firewalls located at both Parliament House and an Equinix data centre.

Parliament House provides the primary data centre location, while the Equinix Data centre is a secondary data centre housing disaster recovery infrastructure.

In addition to Cisco 4351 hardware, each Electorate Office has a Riverbed WAN accelerator that has reached the end of life.

DXC will now be tasked with refreshing these areas, while providing support to Parliament between 8am to 5pm, alongside out-of-hours support for escalations.

The NSW Government first tabled its digital transformation project – known as the Digital Restart Fund --- in 2019 and officially earmarked $1.6 billion into the project at the end of last year.

“Digitisation will be a key pillar of our recovery. Efficient digital delivery of government services and the tech to enable startups and our information economy to thrive will be central to driving our prosperity in the years ahead,” NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said in November.