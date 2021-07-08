Mia Distribution adds UC management player Code Software to portfolio

Provides tools to manage unified communications across the likes of Teams, Cisco and Amazon Chime.

Brad Milne (Mia Distribution) Credit: Mia Distribution

Australian unified communications (UC) technology distributor Mia Distribution has signed a deal with UC management vendor Code Software.

UK-based Code Software provides tools to help end-users manage their communications platforms through managing calls and monitoring quality.

The vendor’s solutions work across the likes of Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Mitel, Avaya and Amazon Chime.

“Code Software allows us to offer our partner base, and their customers, insights into their businesses in a way previously not easily available,” said Brad Milne, Mia Distribution managing director.

“Combined with our tier-one hardware vendors the insights we gain from this software are game-changing to our partner base.”

The vendor’s partner business director Kieran Mullins added that the deal opens Code Software up to an Australian partner market it wasn’t previously able to access.

The deal comes two months after Mia Distribution signed a deal for Australia with US-based communications software, IP and optical networking solutions vendor Ribbon Communications.

Mia Distribution said that partnership would enable it to offer its service provider partners with critical core voice infrastructure and, with the vendor's Ribbon Connect offering, virtualised unified communications (UC) and Microsoft Teams direct routing licensing on a per-consumption model.