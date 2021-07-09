CSO Group partners with Macquarie Govt for NSW DCJ security gig

Michael Simkovic (CSO Group) Credit: CSO Group

IT security services provider CSO Group has won a $7 million deal with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) in partnership with Macquarie Government.

The deal will see CSO deliver a fully managed security monitoring service, security operations centre (SOC) and managed security information and event management (SIEM), which it claims offers real-time visibility, intelligence and remediation.

The solutions will leverage the cloud environment from Macquarie Government, a division of Macquarie Telecom Group, and form part of the DCJ’s Cyber Refresh Program.

It will also utilise vendor partnerships with CrowdStrike and FireEye’s Mandiant, which it claims will “provide leading intelligence and incident response”.

Formed in 2017, CSO Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and partnerships with the likes of Netskope, Okta and Proofpoint. It recently also won a $16 million contract from the NSW DCJ, also part of the Cyber Refresh Program.

“We are very proud of the work that our team has been providing our customers in addition to the partnership and trust we have developed with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice,” CSO Group chief executive officer Michael Simkovic said.

Additionally, CSO Group has also previously involved itself with the federal government, as it is listed on the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Software Licensing and Services Panel.