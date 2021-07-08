NSW Department of Education suffers cyber security attack

The Department is working alongside Cyber Security NSW to resolve the impact of the attack.

Credit: 105074399 © Ihor Svetiukha | Dreamstime.com

The NSW Department of Education has been hit by a cyber attack, with a number of internal systems being deactivated as a precautionary measure.



The internal systems have been made unavailable since late Wednesday, with NSW Education secretary Georgina Harrisson claiming the shutdown was in an attempt to protect the safety and security of student and staff data.

The department said it was working closely with Cyber Security NSW to resolve the impact of the attack, with the issue having already been identified, according to a statement by the department.

The matter has also been referred to the NSW Police and federal agencies.



Systems are expected to be brought back online in time for the start of Term 3, which is to begin from 12 Monday.



“I am confident we will have the issue resolved soon and want to reassure teachers and parents that there will be no impact on students learning from home next week,” Harrisson said.

"Whilst we are confident all systems will be back online before day one Term 3, we are making information to support home learning available on our public website so that preparations for the start of term can continue."

The department refused to comment further.