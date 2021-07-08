Virsec picks Palo Alto talent for A/NZ leadership

Rob Nobilo has been hired as A/NZ regional sales director and Ben Burt as A/NZ regional technical services director.

Robert Nobilo (Virsec) Credit: Virsec

Workload cyber security vendor Virsec has made its first local hires for Australia and New Zealand, appointing former Palo Alto Networks executive Rob Nobilo to lead the region.

As part of an effort to expand into the region, the vendor has also hired another former Palo Alto alumni, Ben Burt, as A/NZ regional technical services director.

Virsec previously had a “small existing presence” in Melbourne and Canberra which was managed from overseas.

In a statement to ARN, a spokesperson said: “There were no local executives or employees to manage these relationships, hence the need to expand into the region.”

Nobilo’s main responsibility as regional sales director will be growing the A/NZ business and building out the sales team in the region. He will oversee key enterprise accounts in government and defence, healthcare and retail and focus on developing Virsec’s partner network and go-to-market strategy in the region.

Burt will meanwhile “take a more hands-on approach in improving the security posture of Virsec customers”, the spokesperson said.

Credit: Virsec Ben Burt (Virsec)

He will work with customers on their overall security posture and manage channel technical enablement.



Bobby Gupta, SVP and managing director for Virsec’s international business, said the focus in A/NZ will be on verticals including defence, energy, and water sectors, along with large enterprises including banks, financial services, telcos, and retailers.

“Virsec has a very ambitious plan for Australia and New Zealand,” said Gupta. “In a very short time since launching our product in Australia, we have signed some key strategic partners and we recently went live with a new major customer.”