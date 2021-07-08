FirstWave CEO quits after lack of support for FY22 plan

John Grant will assume interim leadership responsibilities while the provider looks for a new permanent CEO.

Neil Pollock (FirstWave) Credit: FirstWave

Neil Pollock has tendered his resignation from publicly listed cloud security provider FirstWave Cloud Technology as its CEO over his plan for the financial year ahead.



According to a FirstWave spokesperson, Pollock decided to leave FirstWave due to not being able to garner enough support for his plan for the 2022 financial year.

“Neil was unable to gain the board’s support for his proposed FY22 plan and decided to step down from his role as CEO to ensure the company can move forward quickly,” the spokesperson told ARN.

In his absence, executive chairman John Grant will assume leadership responsibilities in the interim, as well as going over the plan for FY22, while the provider looks for a new permanent CEO.

“On stepping into the CEO role on an interim basis, I will take some time to review the plan for FY22 and will report back to the market as part of our fourth quarter update at the end of the month,” Grant said to shareholders through a statement lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“The FirstWave Board acknowledges Neil’s contribution to FirstWave since 2017, including over the last 12 months as CEO. Neil leaves with our best wishes for his future endeavours.”

Pollock first joined FirstWave as its chief operating officer and chief revenue officer from December 2017 through to June 2020. On 30 July 2020, Pollock was promoted to CEO, taking over from then-interim CEO and CFO David Kirkton.

During his time at the provider, Pollock drove the execution of its global channel strategy, signed and managed the rollout of FirstWave’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cisco and oversaw the launch of the provider's offerings in India through a partnership with a local branch of Vodafone.

FirstWave also started to see improvements to its ongoing losses in February this year, telling its shareholders at the time its operations saw little impact from the coronavirus pandemic during its last half year.

Following on from its half year for FY 2021 and Pollock's departure, Grant was optimistic about FirstWave’s fourth quarter performance.

“Our performance in the fourth quarter was encouraging, with international revenue growth continuing and our cash position remaining strong,” he added.