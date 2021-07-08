Carrington Associates weaves new hybrid cloud for SpinTel

Alison Freeman (IBM) Credit: ARN / Christine Wong

IBM partner Carrington Associates has won a five-year deal to migrate Australian telco SpinTel’s customer care platform onto a new hybrid cloud architecture.

The Sydney-headquartered IT service provider will design and implement a new customer service platform using IBM’s infrastructure as well as the vendor’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Watson.

Carrington has already rolled out the first phase of the project, which SpinTel claims has allowed it solve customer issues quicker and more accurately.

The second phase of the project will further expand Watson's troubleshooting capabilities for support calls related to NBN services.

“Once we agreed on the design and flow with SpinTel, we were able to integrate Watson into the flow charts seamlessly and deliver the most mature solution,” said Varun Vijaywargi, technical architect at Carrington Associates.

Founded in 2005, Carrington Associates has partnerships with the likes of IBM, Microsoft and Oracle, and specialises in cloud, mobility, the internet of things, machine learning and AI.

It recently played a key role in building an AI program for the Federal Court, whereby IBM Watson was trained to understand consent orders and court outcomes.

“IBM is committed to providing the resources and expertise to help our partners get to market faster and grow their businesses. Together, we’re creating shared value for the telecommunications industry and a shared vision for the future of hybrid cloud and AI,” said Alison Freeman, director for IBM's partner ecosystem in A/NZ.