Deloitte Digital lead partner appointed to consultancy head

Follows the promotion of Steve Hallam to Deloitte Consulting’s Enterprise Technology and Performance practice lead.

Deloitte Digital has promoted lead partner for marketing, commerce and digital experience practice Esan Tabrizi to the head of the consultancy.



In his new role, Tabrizi will be responsible for accelerating Deloitte Digital’s solutions in a post-COVID market, according to the firm.

His arrival follows the promotion of previous consultancy head, Steve Hallam, to the leader of Deloitte's Enterprise Technology and Performance practice last month after over four years in the role.

“It’s a massive honour to be taking over the leadership of Australia’s leading digital consultancy. We have an amazing team that is at the forefront of shaping outcomes for our clients and their industries – from financial services and the public sector to wealth and retail,” Tabrizi said.

“I’m looking forward to building on really strong foundations to continue our market-leading position and making an impact that matters.”

Tabrizi’s promotion comes 11 years after he started with Deloitte Digital, who, in addition to being its lead partner for marketing, commerce and digital experience practice, has also previously been its lead partner for digital channels and director, among other positions.

Prior to this, he has also spent time with Bullseye, HotHouse Interactive and Remis Co.

On his departure from the position, Hallam said it has been a privilege to lead the consultancy for four-and-a-half years, as well as being involved with the consultancy for 17 years.

“It has been a true honour to work with so many amazing clients and people, and helping our clients succeed in their digital ambitions," he said.

“I’m really excited for Esan, his new leadership group, and a fantastic team, who are going to shape the next wave of growth in digital and marketing innovation in Australia.”