TPG Telecom launches first Sydney Innovation Lab

Samsung will be the first vendor to use the 5G lab.

Barry Kezik Credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom has opened its first Innovation Lab in Sydney to work on network virtualisation and emerging 5G applications.

The single integrated site will allow vendors to trial their emerging 5G related technologies with Samsung named as the first company to start using the lab.

TPG Telecom executive general manager mobile and fixed networks Barry Kezik said the new Innovation Lab comprises an on-site data centre and rooftop mobile site, allowing vendors to partner with TPG Telecom to accelerate the adoption of solutions including vRAN, mobile edge computing, mobile private networks and Open RAN.

“This is an incredibly exciting new initiative that will allow us to explore end to end cloud native 5G infrastructure and unleash the full potential of 5G in driving industry digitisation and automation,” Kezik said.

“Not only will this allow us to evaluate innovations in 5G network infrastructure to deliver better customer experience with lower cost, the real potential here is to unlock 5G’s high throughput and ultra-low latency capabilities for industry verticals.

“We are talking about utilising augmented reality and virtual reality for smart training, low latency remote control for mining and transportation and smart city applications in collaboration with artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

Kezik said the Innovation Lab will also enable TPG Telecom to benchmark and understand the potential return on investment of different vendor radio technologies through on-site trials.

“Having the ability to partner and trial different radio technology with different vendors within the Innovation Lab allows for greater ease in benchmarking performance,” he said.

During the trial, Samsung will place its vRAN solution in the Innovation Lab in Glebe, with its latest 5G mmWave product, Compact Macro set to be deployed in the wider Glebe area.

Compact Macro brings together a baseband, radio and antenna in a single form-factor, which can be installed on the sides of buildings and utility poles to help build 5G networks.

In April, Samsung launched its Networks business and marks the partnership with TPG as a major step towards delivering 5G end-to-end solutions.

Recently, TPG Telecom and Telstra teamed up to ‘restack’ two bands in their combined radio spectrum holdings in a bid to boost data speeds for customers.

The project involved the defragmentation of TPG Telecom and Telstra spectrum holdings within the 2100MHz and 1800MHz bands to achieve contiguous holdings for each of the two operators in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Darwin and Hobart.