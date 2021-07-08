Rimini Street promotes former Oracle talent to Oceania lead

Replaces Emmanuelle Hose, who was promoted to group VP and theatre GM of EMEA in March.

Daniel Benad (Rimini Street)

Third party support provider Rimini Street has promoted vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand Daniel Benad to the role of group vice president and general manager for Oceania.



In the role, Benad will be responsible for Rimini Streets’s operation across Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, covering the likes of Papua New Guinea and Fiji, among others, where he will handle sales, client success, service delivery and field marketing.

He reports to chief operating officer Gerard Brossard and replaces Emmanuelle Hose in the position, who was promoted to group vice president and theatre general manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in March.

Prior to his promotion, Benad operated as the A/NZ vice president of sales from February of this year. Before that, he was the regional director for sales for over a year from January 2020.

His previous experience includes two years as Oracle’s general manager and senior sales director HCM cloud and four years as the southern region sales manager at SilkRoad technology, as well as time spent at SAP SuccessFactors, Halogen Software, Taleo and Premier Global Services.

“I am thrilled to be leading the Oceania region and will build on the strong momentum and demand for our award-winning enterprise software support services,” said Benad.

“Organisations in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific seek strategies to drive more innovative, self-funding initiatives and find new revenue streams.

"Rimini Street is well-positioned to help them reduce their annual spend on core transaction systems like ERP [enterprise resource planning] and improve the ROI [return on investment] on those investments, all while unlocking working capital to fund projects that improve competitive advantage and drive growth.”

Brossard said that that the provider’s regional and theatre general managers will be key to it achieving its operational goals, which includes reaching US$1 billion in annual revenue by 2026. In its full 2020 financial year ending 31 December, it saw revenue reach US$ 326.8 million.

“Daniel’s proven success, operational and sales experience and knowledge of SAP and Oracle software, coupled with our unique breadth of solutions, creates a powerful combination as we execute our aggressive growth strategy across the Oceania region,” he added.