Anthony Woodward’s Accelera closes shop

Comes as Woodward takes over as Logicalis Australia CEO from Michael Chanter.

Anthony Woodward (Logicalis Australia) Credit: Anthony Woodward

Australian cloud and digital transformation specialist Accelera will shut down following its founder’s departure to Logicalis.

Anthony Woodward, who started Accelera to take on “incumbent IT vendors” in 2019, recently announced his move to Logicalis Australia where he replaces Michael Chanter as CEO.

As a result, the company's management team has decided to “wind down the company over the coming months”, affecting at least five staff and contractors, according to LinkedIn.

The company stated it had successfully delivered a range of projects to more than 20 organisations across Australia and New Zealand, including Info Salons and CMC Markets.

It had also formed “strong and vibrant partnerships” with vendors such as Hashicorp, Aqua Security, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and RedHat.

“This was a tough decision, with hours of discussions behind the scenes,” Accelera said in a statement. “While we ultimately agreed to wind down Accelera and pursue the opportunities that we were each presented, we remain genuinely passionate about enabling and empowering organisations to strategically disrupt.

“What you will see in the coming months is us amplifying this passion in different ways through our new roles.”

Woodward, who founded the AC3-acquired Bulletproof before forming Accelera, has been contacted by ARN for further comment.

In July 2020, Accelera acquired Ayenem, Sydney-based cloud security and automation services company, through which Ayenem CEO Matt Flannery became Accelera’s CTO.

“Over the last 12 months, the company has grown its cloud-native practice, bringing local specialist expertise in DevOps, Kubernetes and cloud-native security to a market sorely in need of these skills,” the company said.