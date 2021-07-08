Fusion Broadband expands global footprint through Equinix

Will see the provider offer dedicated SD-WAN gateways in over 50 location points globally.

SD-WAN provider Fusion Broadband has expanded its services into Equinix's data centres, increasing both its local and international capacity as a result.



Under the arrangement, Fusion will provide dedicated SD-WAN gateways in over 50 location points globally.

According to Fusion, the deal means the provider's east coast capacity has more than doubled while giving it faster network and compute capacity overseas.

“With our unique SD-WAN orchestration platform customers are able to deploy SD-WAN sites and gateways in minuets, as well as enable direct connections with the majority of the major cloud providers,” said Fusion’s managing director Jason Maude.

“They can be self-managed or our team of SD-WAN specialists can manage them for the customer. Dedicated private backbones between regions can also be provisioned for customers adding a greater level of performance and security.”

The arrangement with Equinix comes two years after Fusion migrated its services to IBM Cloud after finding its capacity increasingly under pressure, which saw its technology sold by 200 IBM partners globally.

“By combining the benefits of our POP infrastructure from IBM Cloud and now Equinix, we have a significantly larger global footprint,” Maude said.

“Our SD-WAN managed service business already supports over 100 multi-tenant gateways around the world. The addition of Equinix will allow us to further expand this with the ability to deploy dedicated gateways for customers or dedicated private connections between SD-WAN gateways. It can be set up within a matter of hours.”

The arrangement also covers Equinix Fabric, the data centre operator’s software-defined interconnection service that allows businesses to connect their own distributed infrastructure to other companies’ infrastructure through the Equinix platform.

“This allows customers to extend the reach of their SD-WAN network not only globally but also with direct access into the world’s largest cloud service providers,” Maude added.

Fusion kickstarted its global push last year when it opened an office in the UK last year, appointing former BT Global Services solution architect Andrew Catchpole to lead the charge.

The company claimed this would allow it to tap into the local and European SD-WAN markets,

