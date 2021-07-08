Transport for NSW to engage service providers in renewed SCATS strategy

Transport for NSW is planning to engage service providers and partners as it conducts a major upgrade of its smart cities traffic management technology.

In a statement to ARN, an agency spokesperson said it “expects to engage with a number of service providers and partners to help us continue to deliver a world class product into the future.”

Last week, the agency revealed it was investing in its Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System (SCATS), setting up dedicated teams to accelerate the development of the technology and software, as well as helping expand its commercial activities into the smart cities realm.

The spokesperson said it was working on plans for resources and partners as part of the new team.

SCATS is an intelligent real-time traffic signal control system that synchronises traffic signals according to complex algorithms to optimise traffic flows. The system itself has been developed by the NSW government since the 1970s and is installed at more than 55,000 intersections and used in 28 countries.

As the department builds up its dedicated teams, they will include experienced technology developers, engineers and commercial leaders to build SCATS into the smart cities technology sector.

Transport for NSW secretary Rob Sharp said it was the right time to expand SCATS and invest further to address the intelligent transport systems market.

Transport for NSW deputy secretary of the customer strategy and technology division Joost de Kock said the system will include modern features such as easy integration with third party sensors including radar, Bluetooth, infrared and cameras, machine learning-based prediction, sophisticated analytics and performance reporting, along with a UI/UX refresh.

“We also aim to build on existing commercial customer relationships by providing significantly greater training, collaboration and ongoing support. We invite any transport agency interested in trialling SCATS to get in touch,” he said.