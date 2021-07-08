Hitachi Vantara Australian revenue hits $151M

Erin Mikan (Hitachi Vantara) Credit: Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara Australia has seen its revenue rise by almost a third to $151 million for the year ended March 31, 2021.

The subsidiary of Japan’s Hitachi Global gained an uplift of 28 per cent from the previous corresponding period when it posted $117 million.

However, its profit after tax fell by 16 per cent from $3.1 million to $2.6 million as its cost of sales rose from $79 million to $103 million.

The company was formed in 2019 through an integration of the parent company’s Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting businesses in order to lead the global expansion of its digital solution Lumada.

The move was hailed for giving the company strengthened frontline and delivery capabilities to increase alignment and unlock the synergies between Hitachi Vantara and its vertical business units.

Last year saw the company hire Macquarie Telecom's Erin Mikan as channel sales manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Mikan took over the responsibilities of Marc Fiala, who held the role of senior partner business manager and channel leader for the region since April 2019.

Before the close of its financial year, Hitachi Vantara struck a deal to supply hyperconverged server hardware to the Department of Education, Skills and Employment valued at $8.4 million.