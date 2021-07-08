Deloitte Australia launches AI Institute in Melbourne

Follows launches in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and China.

Kellie Nuttall (Deloitte) Credit: Deloitte

Deloitte has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) institute in Melbourne as part of a larger global initiative dating back to last year.



According to the professional services firm, the AI Institute initiative is focused on collaboration and research into the technology’s application in both private and public sectors, as well as “challeng[ing] the status quo”.

The first AI Institute was first launched in the US in June 2020, followed by Canada, UK, Germany and China.

Deloitte Consulting partner and founding AI Institute leader Kellie Nuttall, who will lead the Australian AI Institute, said the initiative will focus on the usage of the technology, as well as machine learning (ML), in Australian governments and businesses.

“We will engage with futurists, corporate leaders, data scientists and next-gen STEM talent to deliver impactful research that supports businesses in translating complicated unknowns into predictable, measurable outcomes,” she said.



“And we will examine important questions of how we build ethics and transparency into AI and help organisations remain distinctively human in a technology-driven world.”

Deloitte Australia CEO Adam Powick said that the vision for the AI Institute “is to connect the global AI ecosystem to our clients, and help drive the best outcomes for them” in addition to championing the use of “AI for public good”.

“I remember being an early-stage AI developer in the late eighties as the technology was just emerging. [AI] has always held much promise for improving business and society, and this promise is now being realised, with the rapid advancement of AI and ML technology over the past few years," he added.

The launch of an AI Institute in Australia is quite timely, as the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources released its AI Action Plan last month, consolidating previously revealed announcements and budgetary measures about the technology into a single plan.

“This plan will ensure AI is used and developed to practically improve our lives, guided by appropriate security and ethical considerations," Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said at the time.

“We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to benefit from these new technologies and that their use and development reflects Australia’s diverse community,”