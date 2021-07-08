Wiise appoints new A/NZ boss and first channel chief as CEO Jonathan Attia departs

Lex Feltham takes on the role of head of sales and channel.

Charlie Wood (Wiise) Credit: KPMG

KPMG’s cloud ERP technology subsidiary Wiise has some new faces at the top as its CEO Jonathan Attia departs after almost three years.

Attia said he plans to return to the United Kingdom for family reasons but will join Wiise’s board as an advisor.

He will now be replaced by the former managing director of Dropbox Australia and New Zealand Charlie Wood.

At the same time, Wiise has named former Salesforce enterprise account executive Lex Feltham as its new head of sales and channels, a newly created role.

Attia first joined KPMG in 2014 and held dual roles of director of management consulting and, later, MD of innovation, solutions and ventures at the same time as leading Wiise.

“After starting and growing this fantastic business over the past four years, family commitments have required me to make a return to the UK,” he said.

“With the team now expanded to 30 people and counting, achieving consecutive periods of 100 per cent year-on-year customer growth, the business needs a visionary leader who can shape and drive strategy and culture and continue its growth trajectory.”

Meanwhile, Wood called his appointment an “exciting and unique opportunity”.

“The acceleration of digital transformation to cloud and software-as-a-service based platforms is really in this moment,” he said. “Wiise is in a unique position to help its customer and partner network capitalise on that opportunity and drive great business value.”

Feltham has also held roles with Adobe, Qantas and SAP, in addition to being an account executive with Salesforce until the end of 2020.

Credit: KPMG Lex Feltham (Wiise)

He takes over Attia’s role as KPMG director of innovation, solutions and ventures while also leading Wiise’s channel.



"The cloud ERP market is experiencing explosive growth, with the pandemic further driving its adoption,” he said. “With such an innovative and easy to use solution, the time is ripe for a company like Wiise to expand and win market share. With a great team on board, the sky’s the limit."

Last year, Wiise, which is built on Microsoft Azure in partnership with Commonwealth Bank, appointed Dicker Data as a distributor for Australia. Two years prior to that, it appointed Rhipe as its first distributor for Australia.