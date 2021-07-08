Capgemini acquires Australia's Acclimation

Rod Taubman (Acclimation) Credit: Acclimation

Australian SAP consultancy Acclimation has been acquired by global systems integrator giant Capgemini for an unknown sum.

Founded in 2008 and with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, Acclimation is an SAP gold partner with clients spanning Coles Group, PowerLink, MMG Limited, NSW Land Registry Services and Dulux Group.

According to Acclimation managing director Rod Taubman, combining the two SAP practices “strengthens Capgemini as a formidable SAP Gold Partner in Australia”.

“After thirteen years of sustained growth, Acclimation is thrilled to be joining Capgemini,” he said. “I am excited to unlock the many synergies between Acclimation and Capgemini including an added delivery capacity and extended customer footprint.”

The company also claimed that the acquisition presented “a great opportunity for Acclimation’s team to further develop and grow” and that the two companies had “strong cultural synergies”.

Earlier this year, Acclimation ramped up its leadership talent by appointing former SAP executive Mark Giles as the head of its new SAP Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Meanwhile, Capgemini’s recently appointed managing director Kaylene O'Brien said the deal would “position Capgemini as a leader in SAP delivery in the region”.

“They [Acclimation] have built a reputation for excellence in delivering SAP and cloud solutions for a wide range of complex businesses,” she said. “Our goal is to bring new thinking and innovation to our clients and accelerate their transformation to be more sustainable businesses.”