Wavelink updates A/NZ partner program for business unit split

Credit: Supplied

Value-added distributor Wavelink has established new partner programs for Australia and New Zealand for its recently split business units.

The two units, which consist of its distribution and health-focused business Connected Health, each have their own partner programs, with the distribution unit having two streams within the program, following the split in March.

This consists of its Fortinet Overlay partner program, which is said to be complementary to the network security vendor’s Engage 2.0 program it launched in March, and another stream for Wavelink’s enterprise mobility partners, with the distributor referring to it as its Mobility partner program.

The Overlay program features the same tiers and progression of Engage 2.0 with Advocate, Select, Advanced and Expert, with a strong focus on cyber security, but includes some additional benefits from Wavelink.

According to documents on Wavelink’s website, this includes lead referrals, waived credit card surcharges, increased marketing resource support, access to Wavelink’s Online Store, enablement programs, technical support and a reduction of freight charges at the Advanced and Expert tiers.

As for its Mobility program, the tiers are Authorised, Preferred, Elite and Connected Health. Entering into the Elite category requires at least two certifications and yearly sales revenue of over A$250,000.

Meanwhile, the Connected Health tier is invitation only and appears to be treated as its own separate program, requiring yearly sales revenue of A$1 million minimum and is focused on large, tier-one partners that are open to working with the business unit on securing, implementing and supporting “large health opportunities”.

In addition, all tiers across all iterations of the program will have access to a staging area in Wavelink’s Melbourne head office — a dedicated area for partner- and/or customer-owned equipment, with the distributor’s pre-sales and staging team members available for tailoring staging services on behalf of partners.

This includes storage, device preparation, device registration, pre-configuration, testing, and re-boxing and shipping.

The difference in availability between the tiers is that the Advocate and Authorised tiers in their respective programs have access based on availability, while Select and Preferred partners have priority access, and Advanced, Expert, Elite and Connected Health partners receive priority access and subsidised costs.

“It’s important for Wavelink to ensure its partners have access to the best program possible to help them succeed, grow and, in turn, contribute to Wavelink’s growth and increase its market share across Australia and New Zealand,” said Nick Touzeau, sales director at Wavelink.

“Partners are the foundation of Wavelink’s business and this new partner program is a significant investment in ensuring we have a partner development structure in place for the future.



“Wavelink’s goal is to help each partner excel and accelerate to the next level with the aim of becoming an Elite partner, where they will receive the maximum benefit from the program. Wavelink is committed to giving back to the partners that work closely with us and want to do well. This program is designed to do just that.”