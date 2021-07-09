Webcentral moves Netregistry and WME to main brand

Meanwhile Domainz and Melbourne IT keep their identities for now.

Joe Demase (5G Networks) Credit: 5G Networks

Webcentral Group has started its plans to move to a single brand by amalgamating online provider and domains registrar Netregistry and digital marketing agency WME, placing the combined entity under the Webcentral name.

The decision to combine two businesses was “designed to both improve and simplify the customer experience”, according to a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) by the digital services provider.

Furthermore, the rebranding exercise has been viewed as a "key enabler for the strategic transformation of the business", with Webcentral believing it will simplify solutions and systems for customers, cut back on excessive effort and resources, and allow the provider to focus on the customer experience.



“Customers can now take advantage of an extended suite of digital services designed to optimise business growth and performance,” Webcentral managing director Joe Demase said.

Meanwhile its New Zealand domain registrar Domainz and Australia-based service provider Melbourne IT were untouched by the rebranding, with a Webcentral spokesperson confirming to ARN that these brands are not changing “as of yet”.



The rebranding follows Webcentral’s move in January to simply and streamline a number of key areas across its business, one of which being to move to a single, unified brand, in an effort to drive cost savings and efficiency improvements.

At the time however, it was not known which of its existing businesses would move to the one brand.

In addition, Webcentral also outlined back in January that it planned to streamline its service delivery by reducing the number of supplier arrangements it has in place.

The decision to rebrand some of its businesses within the Group follows its acquisition by 5G Networks following a bidding war with Web.com in September 2020, which in turn resulted in persistent resistance from shareholder Keybridge Capital.