Carbonize appoints Tech Data as first A/NZ distributor

Sydney-based company looks to scale across the region.

Andy Berry (Tech Data) Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has added cloud-based application modernisation vendor Carbonize to its Australian and New Zealand portfolio.

The Sydney-based vendor specialises in the rapid containerisation of applications for cloud deployment while providing security screening.

Its agreement with Tech Data marks Carbonize’s first distributor appointment for the A/NZ region since forming in 2015.

The company currently has technology partnerships with the likes of Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Red Hat.

“Digital transformation is reshaping our industry, enabling businesses and consumers to engage in more ways than ever before,” said Andy Berry, vice president and country general manager of Tech Data Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re excited to partner with Carbonize and help customers efficiently and easily move their legacy applications to containers, a key first step for many organisations in their digital transformation journey," he added.

Meanwhile, Carbonize chief operating officer Chris McRoberts said he was excited to accelerate the company’s growth and scale in A/NZ.

The distribution deal follows Berry’s recent appointment as Tech Data A/NZ lead, taking over from Wendy O’Keeffe.

This year also saw Tech Data embark on its $7.2 billion mega-merger with fellow global IT distributor Synnex Corporation.