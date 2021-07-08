ADT Security serves up partner program for A/NZ providers

With the new local partner program, the company hopes to expand into new growth markets in the health and wellness sectors.

Credit: ADT

Security monitoring equipment and services vendor ADT Security is on the hunt for local systems integrators and IT providers with the launch of a new partner program in Australia and New Zealand.

While the ADT Security Partner Program is designed to suit both sole contractors in the home and business security space looking to expand their services and larger businesses wanting to scale and diversify, the company is also looking engage partners in the IT channel.

ADT Asia Pacific vice president David Kirubi said that the program is aimed at appealing to a diverse partner ecosystem, helping ADT Security broaden its brand presence in Australia and New Zealand while introducing its range of new products and solutions to a broader customer base.

“We are also keen to work with technology partners, including system integrators, IT and security providers who are capable of integrating products into existing set ups and expanding the ADT Security product portfolio in fulfilling our mutual mission of enabling life safety and asset protection for the community at large,” he said.

ADT Security, part of Johnson Controls, is based in the United States, where it is considered a leader in the smart home security market. The new program will give local businesses an opportunity to distribute its range of security and automation products, and back-to-base 24/7 monitoring.

In addition to its suite of technologies, ADT Security operates Graded A1 monitoring centre facilities across the region, staffed by a dedicated team of trained professionals that can respond to alarm alerts around the clock.

With the new local partner program, the company hopes to expand into new growth markets in the health and wellness sectors, which it believes will complement the residential and small business security arena in which it is already well-established.

Broadly, the new ADT Security Partner Program is a strategic move to help grow the ADT Security business in Australia and New Zealand.

“By aligning with the ADT Security brand and its associated products and services, businesses will benefit from a full suite of safety and security solutions ranging from basic residential monitoring products to advanced building automation systems and new assistive health and wellness services,” Kirubi said.